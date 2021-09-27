Grand Rapids libraries celebrate Latino icons with craft kits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with unique craft kits that teach kids about important figures in Latino culture.

The take-home kits feature four figures: Roberto Clemente, Celia Cruz, Ellen Ochoa and Cesar Chavez.

“We tried to choose people from a range of different backgrounds, different places and different gender identities,” Madison Perian, the branch manager of GRPL’s Ottawa Hills location.

She said the goal is to highlight each individual’s accomplishments.

The kits include age-appropriate crafts and coloring pages along with information to help families learn about each figure and why they are important.

Grand Rapids Public Library’s Latinx Figures Craft Kits are free to families. They can be picked up at any GRPL branch and at the Grandville Avenue Arts & Humanities’ Cook Library Center at 1100 Grandville Ave. SW until Nov. 3 or while supplies last.