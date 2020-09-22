Free GR library program celebrates Hispanic heritage

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Public Library is offering online programs through October for both kids and adults to enjoy, honoring Hispanic heritage.

The program is showcasing the importance of diversity and culture locally and globally.

“We usually have our Day of the Dead celebration every year, but this year’s going to look a little different,” said Osvaldo Perez Rios, a teen services librarian at GRPL.

Some of the events include Zumba Rumba, an art and history lecture of the Day of the Dead and Latino food samples.

The event started Sept. 15 and goes through Nov. 2.

More information on the virtual program can be found on the library’s website.