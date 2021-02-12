Woodland Mall to host Black History Month art exhibit

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Woodland Mall will host a free art exhibit this weekend in honor of Black History Month that will feature local artists of color.

The first-ever LOVE.ART.HISTORY exhibit will feature themes of love, black culture and black history.

ArtXchangeGR, a West Michigan art resources company, is hosting the event. The pop-up art exhibit will acknowledge and celebrate local artists of color, Black History Month, and Valentine’s Day. Shoppers will be able to browse and buy different pieces of art during the three-day exhibit.

It’s free to attend and will be located in the mall’s center court between Kay’s Jewelers and Chico’s.

The event hours will be the same as mall hours Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On Sunday, the exhibit will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.