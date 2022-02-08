Teen artists design Meijer’s Black History Month apparel

Black History Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:
meijer hudsonville generic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Teen and local artists are teaming up with Meijer to design Black History Month apparel to sell in stores.

West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology brought local high school students Minni Peters and Anala Millbrooks together with Jalexia Stoutmyre, a professional artist and WMCAT instructor, to design clothing that honors Black History Month.

The first design is a T-shirt has candy hearts on it that read with sentiments such as “luv ur curls, black is powerful, black is beautiful, black love, honor black history.”

The second is a sweatshirt that features a timeline of Black historical achievements on the sleeve.

The clothing will be sold in all Meijer stores as part of its Black History Month apparel collection. More than 6,000 T-shirts and sweatshirts will be available to purchase.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links