Mom encourages teaching kids Black history throughout the year

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A mother from West Michigan is urging other parents to intentionally teach their kids Black history early on.

She says this is important to do so not just during Black History Month but all throughout the year.

“It’s important to teach Black history so that we don’t continue to birth a generation of ignorance,” said Teresa Baker, CEO of Brown Boy Brown Girl LLC, a diverse children’s book company based in Kalamazoo.

Baker has three kids of her own and says it’s crucial that they grow up educated.

“Black history is American history, so if a young child can learn about Thomas Edison inventing the light bulb, then why can’t they also learn about Lewis Howard Latimer, who actually made the light bulb better and more accessible?” Baker said.

Baker says if kids don’t know their ancestors’ contributions to society, it creates a barrier for them to be successful themselves.

“To have that foundation, they’ll use that throughout life, just like I did,” Baker said. “You can’t aspire to become without seeing who it is or what it is you’re aspiring to be, and so that’s why representation is important.”

David Simon is the founder of Simon Education, a United Kingdom-based company that focuses on Black history.

“It’s important that children know their history, African Caribbean children as we refer to them here, know their history for their well-being, their self-esteem, their pride in self, their pride in culture, etc.,” said Simon.

For parents who need advice on educating their kids on this topic, these two say to follow diverse accounts online, learn facts and share them with your children. They believe it will only make them more accepting.

“If you are sincere about teaching your children to become well-rounded adults, then it’s important to include all history,” said Baker.