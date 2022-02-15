Michigan museums honor Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — February is Black History Month, and there are a lot of different ways to celebrate in Michigan.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit and the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives are two places with rich cultural history. The Wright Museum connects visitors to true stories of resilience and innovation through interactive exhibitions.

The Henry Ford Museum is featuring the Rosa Parks bus, which has been restored to the way it looked on Dec. 1, 1955, the day Rosa Parks was arrested for failing to give up her seat to a white man.

The Muskegon Museum of Art has an interactive tour of African American artwork, and there are a number of events this month at the Detroit Institute of Art.

