Meet the young activists pushing for racial equity in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three centuries after Black people were stolen from their homeland and brought to the shores of American, the NAACP of Greater Grand Rapids was born.

“We actually chartered in 1919, which was amazing in itself,” Cle Jackson, the president of the organization, said.

Back then, the group included 50 Black men and women fighting for equal access to housing, health care and opportunity in a land built in the backs of their ancestors.

“We had to be activists. We had to save ourselves,” Jackson said.

Things have changed a lot since 1919, but the fight for equity continues with a new generation leading it.

“We can’t settle for less. We have to continue to fight. This fight has been going on for generations and generations,” said Aly Bates of Justice for Black Lives, an organization that formed in the wake of George Floyd’s 2020 death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Among its first accomplishments was getting the city of Grand Rapids to dedicate Monroe Center to Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville, Kentucky, police when her apartment was raided in March 2020.

“A lot of people don’t know that she’s from here and I felt it was important we continue to say her name and fight for justice in the city that she was born in,” Bates said.

Not far away in Kalamazoo, Black youths formed Uplift Kalamazoo in the summer of 2020. Since then, it has hosted sit-in protests that drew thousands and made noise about disproportionate police responses.

“I’m willing to die for Black people. Whatever it takes to get equal rights, whatever it takes to get equity, I’m willing to do that,” Uplift Kalamazoo outreach leader Khadijah Brown said. “As long as my kids as able to enjoy the fruit of my labor, that’s all that matters to me.”

It has also tackled the immediate needs of people of color, over the weekend shoveling snow in Black neighborhoods that it says are often forgotten.

“Our main goal is sustainability. How do we keep the Black family not only alive but thriving?” explained King Ryan, the group’s executive director.

The new generation of activists believes it has made progress but said there is still work ot be done.

“Police injustice will continue to happen, discrimination and harassment of many kinds will continue to happen, so you have to stick to it. You have to stay the course,” Jackson said.