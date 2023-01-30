GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizations throughout West Michigan are hosting several events in February in observance of Black History Month.
Black History Month dates back to 1976, when the Association for the Study of African American Life and History expanded a week-long celebration into a month, according to the Library of Congress. President Gerald R. Ford, who had declared an observance of Black History Week the year before, followed the ASALH and recognized Black History Month.
“In celebrating Black History Month, we can take satisfaction from this recent progress in the realization of the ideals envisioned by our Founding Fathers,” Ford wrote. “But, even more than this, we can seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Below, find an event to celebrate Black History Month near you:
GRAND RAPIDS
- Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives | Martin Luther King: The Man – Photo Collection | Jan. 16 through Jan. 30 | Details
- Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History 101 Exhibits with Dr. el-Hakim | Feb. 2 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- World of Winter | Black History Walking Tour | Feb. 4, Feb. 12, Feb. 27 | Details
- Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month Storytimes | Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 | Details
- GRAAMA, Fountain Street Church | Black History in Art and Artifacts | Jan. 15 through March 15, reception Feb. 8 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- KDL, GRAAMA | The Underground Railroad: Quilting Seminar | Feb. 9, Feb. 27 | Details
- GRAAMA | Al Green Ice Sculpture | Feb. 10 | Details
- DeVos Performance Hall | 21st Annual Symphony of Soul featuring Wayne Brady | Feb. 11 | Details
- Grand Rapids Public Library | Cultural Connections Cooking Class | Feb. 14 from 6 p.m. tp 7 p.m. | Details
- Ford Museum | Ford and the Recognition of Black History Month | Feb. 16 at 12 p.m. | Details
- Grand Rapids Public Library | Music in the Stacks: Yolonda Lavender | Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
- GRAAMA, Ford Museum | America at the Crossroads | Feb. 27 through May 28, talk and performance with Reb. Bob Jones on Feb. 17 | Details
- Grand Rapids Public Library | Author Talk with Victoria Christopher Murray | Feb. 23 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- GRAAMA, All Art Works | The History of the Horseshoe Bar Talk by Kim Rush | Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. | Details
CALHOUN COUNTY
- KCC | Community-wide Sing-along: Traditional Hymns and African American Spirituals | Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. | Details
- Battle Creek Regional History Museum | Sojourner Truth’s Life History, Works and Words | Feb. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- KCC | Students of Color Club Pep Rally | Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | Details
- KCC | Soul Food Luncheon | Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. | Details
- Willard Library | Flavors of February! A Black History Celebration | Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- KCC | Black-owned Business Showcase | Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
- Willard Library, The Diatribe | African American Celebration 2023 | Feb. 26 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. | Details
- KCC | Hustle Dance Class with Crystal Hall | Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
- City of Portage | Black History Month Exhibition: Ten Little Known Facts | Feb. 1 through Feb. 26 | Details
- City of Portage at Air Zoo | Black History Month Presentation: Lt. General Russel Honoré | Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. | Details
- Kalamazoo Public Library | Black History Month Bingo | Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Feb. 6 details, Feb. 21 details
- (Virtual) WMU Cooley Law School | Black History Month Speaker: Zenell Brown | Feb. 23 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
MUSKEGON COUNTY
- Hackley Public Library | Youth and Teen Take and Make Quilt Squares | Throughout February | Details
- Hackley Public Library | Black History Trivia Contest | Feb. 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Frauenthal Theater | Black Man Documentary Premiere | Feb. 5 at 3 p.m. | Details
- Hackley Public Library | Open Mic Poetry Night | Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
- Hackley Public Library | Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest | Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
- Hackley Public Library | Youth Services BHM Craft Day | Feb. 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. | Details
- Hackley Public Library | Black Hair Care Clinic | Feb. 27 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
OTTAWA COUNTY
- Hope College | The Mountaintop: Black History Month Event | Feb. 7 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
- GVSU | NPHC ight with GVSU Basketball | Feb. 9 at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. | Details
- Holland Museum | African American Quilt History in Michigan | Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
- Holland Museum | The Civil Rights Road Trip informational meeting | Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. | Details
- GVSU | Taste of Soul Feb. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 1p.m. | Details
To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.