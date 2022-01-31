List: 2022 Black History Month events in West Michigan

Black History Month

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan organizations are hosting events throughout the month of February to honor Black History Month.

WOOD TV8 will have a series of special coverage of Black History Month throughout February, ending with a half-hour special on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. That special will air on WOOD TV8 and stream on WOODTV.com.

Below, find a list of both virtual and in-person events in West Michigan:

VIRTUAL

  • Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month storytimes | Saturdays in February | Details
  • Grand Rapids Public Library | Music (NOT) in the Stacks | Wednesdays in February | Details
  • GVSU | Black History Celebration: Changing the narrative of Black men in higher education | Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • Grand Rapids Public Library | It’s Not All Downhill From Here: Change at Any Age: An Evening with Terry McMillan | Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • GRCC | LaTosha Brown: Black History Month keynote address | Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. | Details
  • GVSU | Black History Celebration: Conversations of color | Feb. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Grand Rapids Public Library | An Evening with Author Nikki Grimes | Feb. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • WMU Cooley Law School | Black History Month Community Conversation | Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details
  • Grand Rapids Public Library | Taste of Soul Sunday | Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details
  • GRAAMA | The History of Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives | Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details
  • GVSU | Black History Celebration: Don’t box me in | Feb. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • GVSU | 12 pieces from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s 24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59 recital | Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Details
  • WOOD TV8 | Black History Month half-hour special | Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. | Watch live

IN-PERSON

Grand Rapids

  • World of Winter | Black History Mural Tour | Various dates | Details
  • Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation | #BlackHistoryMonth Winter Walking Tours | Various dates | Details
  • Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month Craft Kits | Throughout February | Details
  • Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month Mindfulness Kits | Throughout February | Details

Calhoun County

  • KCC | Black History Month/Art Exhibit Opening Reception | Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details
  • KCC | Jaziel Pugh Art Exhibit: “Solo” | Jan. 31 through Feb. 28 | Details
  • KCC | Hustle Dance Class with Crystal Hall | Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • KCC | Panel Discussion: “Sharing the Black Experience” | Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details
  • KCC | Hymns and Spirituals Community Sing | Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. | Details
  • KCC | Minor Element Concert | Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • KCC | Soul Food Cooking Demonstration with Kimberly Bennett | Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details
  • KCC | Soul Food Luncheon | Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

  • City of Portage | Ten Little Known Facts – A City Hall Exhibition | Feb. 1 through Feb. 26 | Details
  • City of Portage | Black History Month Celebration with Shoshana Johnson | Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. | Details
  • Kalamazoo Public Library | National African American Read-In | Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

  • Hackley Public Library | Take and Make Quilt Squares | Throughout February | Details
  • Hackley Public Library | BHM Scavenger Hunt | Throughout February | Details
  • Hackley Public Library | BHM Gospel Kickoff Event | Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Public Library | BHM Trivia Contest | Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Public Library | BHM Open Mic Poetry Night | Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Public Library | BHM Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest | Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Public Library | BHM Upcycled Poetry for Teens | Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details
  • Hackley Public Library | BHM Black Hair Care Clinic | Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

  • Hope College | “Black History Month: Honoring Experience from Past and Present” art exhibition | Jan. 14 through Feb. 26 | Details
  • Hope College | “Coded Bias” documentary showing | Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. | Details
  • Hope College | Address to explore “Black Liberation through the Marketplace” | Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. | Details
  • GVSU | Black History Celebration: Talk Back Tuesday: The Invisibility of Black Women | Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details
  • Hope College | Black Student Union and Pan African Student Association talent night | Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details
  • Holland Museum | Extraordinary Black Inventors – Family STEAM Program | Feb. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links