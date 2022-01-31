List: 2022 Black History Month events in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan organizations are hosting events throughout the month of February to honor Black History Month.

WOOD TV8 will have a series of special coverage of Black History Month throughout February, ending with a half-hour special on Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. That special will air on WOOD TV8 and stream on WOODTV.com.

Below, find a list of both virtual and in-person events in West Michigan:

VIRTUAL

Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month storytimes | Saturdays in February | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Music (NOT) in the Stacks | Wednesdays in February | Details

GVSU | Black History Celebration: Changing the narrative of Black men in higher education | Feb. 3 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | It’s Not All Downhill From Here: Change at Any Age: An Evening with Terry McMillan | Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. | Details

GRCC | LaTosha Brown: Black History Month keynote address | Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. | Details

GVSU | Black History Celebration: Conversations of color | Feb. 16 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | An Evening with Author Nikki Grimes | Feb. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. | Details

WMU Cooley Law School | Black History Month Community Conversation | Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Taste of Soul Sunday | Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Details

GRAAMA | The History of Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives | Feb. 20 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. | Details

GVSU | Black History Celebration: Don’t box me in | Feb. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

GVSU | 12 pieces from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s 24 Negro Melodies, Op. 59 recital | Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. | Details

WOOD TV8 | Black History Month half-hour special | Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. | Watch live

IN-PERSON

Grand Rapids

World of Winter | Black History Mural Tour | Various dates | Details

Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation | #BlackHistoryMonth Winter Walking Tours | Various dates | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month Craft Kits | Throughout February | Details

Grand Rapids Public Library | Black History Month Mindfulness Kits | Throughout February | Details

Calhoun County

KCC | Black History Month/Art Exhibit Opening Reception | Jan. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. | Details

KCC | Jaziel Pugh Art Exhibit: “Solo” | Jan. 31 through Feb. 28 | Details

KCC | Hustle Dance Class with Crystal Hall | Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

KCC | Panel Discussion: “Sharing the Black Experience” | Feb. 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. | Details

KCC | Hymns and Spirituals Community Sing | Feb. 6 at 3 p.m. | Details

KCC | Minor Element Concert | Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

KCC | Soul Food Cooking Demonstration with Kimberly Bennett | Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Details

KCC | Soul Food Luncheon | Feb. 22 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo County

City of Portage | Ten Little Known Facts – A City Hall Exhibition | Feb. 1 through Feb. 26 | Details

City of Portage | Black History Month Celebration with Shoshana Johnson | Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. | Details

Kalamazoo Public Library | National African American Read-In | Feb. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Muskegon County

Hackley Public Library | Take and Make Quilt Squares | Throughout February | Details

Hackley Public Library | BHM Scavenger Hunt | Throughout February | Details

Hackley Public Library | BHM Gospel Kickoff Event | Feb. 1 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | BHM Trivia Contest | Feb. 5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | BHM Open Mic Poetry Night | Feb. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | BHM Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest | Feb. 12 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | BHM Upcycled Poetry for Teens | Feb. 19 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

Hackley Public Library | BHM Black Hair Care Clinic | Feb. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. | Details

Ottawa County

Hope College | “Black History Month: Honoring Experience from Past and Present” art exhibition | Jan. 14 through Feb. 26 | Details

Hope College | “Coded Bias” documentary showing | Feb. 2 at 6:30 p.m. | Details

Hope College | Address to explore “Black Liberation through the Marketplace” | Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. | Details

GVSU | Black History Celebration: Talk Back Tuesday: The Invisibility of Black Women | Feb. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. | Details

Hope College | Black Student Union and Pan African Student Association talent night | Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. | Details

Holland Museum | Extraordinary Black Inventors – Family STEAM Program | Feb. 19 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. | Details

To add your organization’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Be sure to include a link.