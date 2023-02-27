GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent District Library is ending its celebration of Black History Month with a highly anticipated screening of a documentary filmed in West Michigan.

The movie, called “Black Man,” documents the experience of Black men in West Michigan. It was filmed in Muskegon.

“We work with Jon Covington, who is the filmmaker,” said Hennie Vaandrager, Kent District Library programming manager. “He works with us on ‘Men of Color Read.’ We work with them to bring African American men to MLK Academy to read with kids there.”

Vaandrager said Covington told the library about the film and KDL thought it would be a great way to bookmark Black History Month.

The library has a partnership with Celebration Cinema to screen the film Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Celebration Cinema South. It has already given away all the tickets for the screening.

“He’s just been getting a phenomenal response to this film,” Vaandrager said.

Organizers say they will begin looking into another showing.

“We’ll definitely follow up tomorrow’s event with a conversation with Jon to see if we could do this again in the near future because people are obviously interested and excited to see it,” Vaandrager said.