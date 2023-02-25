KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A church in Grand Rapids will share the historical contributions of African Americans during a live presentation at Woodland Mall on Saturday.

The live African American museum is a tradition for New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids. It spans more than a decade.

“We think of this as a means of teaching, sharing and celebrating with more people,” Cathy Large, drama ministry leader at New Hope Baptist Church, said.

It will be the first time the church will return to the mall for the Black History Month performance since 2020.

New Hope Baptist Church member representing Amanda Goldman. Goldman became the youngest inaugural poet in January 2021.

New Hope Baptist Church member representing Chelsie Kryst. She was crowned Miss USA in 2019. When she won, it was the first time in history Black women held titles for Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.

New Hope Baptist Church member representing the late former Congressman John Lewis. He was a civil rights activist. He served on the U.S. House of Representatives for 33 years until his passing in 2020.

New Hope Baptist Church representing Doris Miller. He was the first African American recipient of the Navy Cross for valour.

New Hope Baptist Church members representing Black female mathematicians who made historical contributions while working at NASA.

New Hope Baptist Church members representing civil rights activists Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and Medgar Evars.

New Hope Baptist Church members performing Thriller, a song by Michael Jackson.

New Hope Baptist Church member representing three-time Grammy award winner Tina Turner.

Each year features new historical figures played by young and seasoned members of the church.

“If you have not heard about and want to come out, please come out,” Large said.

They will represent over 20 Black figures including the O’Jays, an R&B group, United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson as well as Louis Gossett Jr. and more.

Each actor will stand on a platform and will not interact with the public. They will remain in their roles of the person they are representing.

“They are frozen and when people come up they will speak,” Large explained. “Once the delivery is done they (become) frozen again.”

The presentation will last from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. inside the mall located at 3195 28th St. SE.