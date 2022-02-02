Black Wallstreet aims to revitalize Grand Rapids business districts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In honor of Black History Month, an economic development startup in Grand Rapids invited the community to come out and share its vision for the future.

Founded in 2020, Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids set out to build Black business districts on the city’s Southeast side.

“We want to make sure there’s a (future) that includes people that come from this area,” co-founder Preston Sain said. “We want to have pride in our culture and our Black entrepreneurs … and add value to the city for everyone to enjoy,”

Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids’ initial focus will be revitalizing the area near Burton Street and Eastern Avenue SE, which is currently filled with empty storefronts and shuttered businesses.

With a focus on increasing the number of Black-owned businesses, Sain said the goal is to create a vibrant and inclusive area for everyone to enjoy.

“We envision small restaurants, coffee shops, flower shops, beauty salons… you name it,” Sain said.

The term Black Wallstreet is in reference to a bustling Black business district in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that was destroyed in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, during which mobs of white residents killed hundreds of Black residents and destroyed homes and businesses.

“If we can reincarnate the essence of Black Wallstreet right here in the city of Grand Rapids … our legacy could be a city that shows how to truly implement diversity, inclusion, equity and unity,” Sain said.

Still a few months out from officially kicking off the group’s capital investment fundraising campaign, Sain invited community members to an event Wednesday commemorating the start of Black History Month. Among those in attendance was Grand Rapids Economic Coordinator Jordan Turner, who said the city is excited about Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids’ plans for the future.

“I 100% think their vision is doable. There’s a lot of efforts right now on equity and helping where we can,” Turner said.

Grand Rapids Black Wallstreet holds a Black History Month event on Feb. 2, 2022.

Several officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department’s Community Engagement Unit were also at the event. Officer Javon Sanders, who has childhood memories of shopping in the once-open businesses, said it’s important to show up and support the community.

“I want to see businesses flourish, I want to see our youth in safe spaces (and) I want to see the community and the city back to where it used to be,” Sanders said.

