Black-owned businesses host pop-up event at Woodland Mall

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 20 Black-owned businesses set up shop for a pop-up event in honor of Black History Month on Saturday at the Woodland Mall.

Vendors say they hope this motivates people to support those in their community.

“We are making history, right. History is all about, you know, we tend to look at the past and what has been done before us, but we like to celebrate what’s actually happening now,” said Jade Richards, the retail manager for Hustle Pray Eat.

Richards says there’s strength in unity.

Black-owned businesses host a pop-up event at the Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids on Feb. 20, 2021.

“The best way to celebrate that is to support each other and to come together as one people,” Richards said.

Richards says the Grand Rapids-based clothing company is more than just that.

“Hustle Pray Eat is all about working hard, seeking God and keeping him at the center of everything that we do,” Richards said.

Candace Sumrell, the owner of Candyland Accessories LLC, says events like these are important to provide exposure.

“It’s just to make the community aware that there are local Black-owned businesses and just to gain more support from the community,” Sumrell said.

Both Richards and Sumrell hope they continue getting love long after the month of February.

“Continue to support local businesses, small businesses, Black businesses and to hustle, pray and eat — that’s all we want,” Richards said.