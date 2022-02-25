Saturday at 7 p.m.: Black History Month special

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — WOOD TV8 will premiere a half-hour special Saturday to honor Black History Month.

There’s more to our history than what students may learn in the classroom. Join News 8’s Whitney Burney and Donovan Long to hear the history stories not recorded in textbooks.

The special will cover the shortage of Black teachers and its impacts on students, and the legacy of historically Black colleges and universities and how they carved a path of success for many Black students.

You’ll also hear the story of Dr. Emmett Bolden, a Black dentist who helped push forward civil rights in Grand Rapids in the 1920s, and learn about the legacy of the oldest currently operating Black-owned business in Grand Rapids.

All those stories and more will be covered in the Black History Month special, which will air at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and WOODTV.com.

News 8 has had a series of Black History Month special coverage throughout the month of February. That can all be found here.