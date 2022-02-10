African American Museum adds exhibits for Black History Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives director and curator George Bayard III says every month is Black History Month at the museum.

Still, he and his team have set up some new exhibits and scheduled events for February.

The “In Every War exhibit by the Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives at the Grand Rapids Public Library. (Courtesy Courtesy George Bayard III/GRAAMA)

One exhibit that is normally set up around Veteran’s Day or Memorial Day got some new additions. “In Every War” can be found at the Grand Rapids Public Library, also in downtown Grand Rapids.

“One of the new things about this in particular exhibit that we were able to find were some military patches, and they document all of the different divisions and groups when the Army was segregated. When you start to read those stories of the Harlem Hellcats or the Tuskegee Airmen, it’s really exciting and uplifting to see that these guys persevered in all types of distress,” Bayard said.

The Grand Rapids African American Museum and Archives has special events and exhibits scheduled for Black History Month. (Courtesy Courtesy George Bayard III/GRAAMA)

