Zeeland schools confirms 1st positive COVID-19 case

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Zeeland Public Schools has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case within the district.

The confirmed case is the first the district has had, according to its website’s dashboard. No other details have been released regarding the positive case.

The website reports six people are currently being asked to quarantine. 13 people have been asked to quarantine so far this year.

ZPS notes quarantine does not mean a person has had coronavirus and that they may have come into contact with someone who tested positive, had symptoms or recently traveled.

The district says it contacts the Ottawa County Health Department when it receives positive cases.