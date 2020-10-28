Zeeland high schools to close due to COVID-19

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Zeeland Public Schools has closed Zeeland East and Zeeland West high schools through Nov. 6 due to a potentially large exposure of COVID-19.

The district said Wednesday it’s partnering with the Ottawa County Department of Public Health to quarantine over 14 staff and more than 200 students.

For Thursday and Friday, students are encouraged to use those days to catch up with courses. On Monday, the students will begin learning remotely for the week. In-person instruction is expected to resume Nov. 9.

Officials say extracurricular activities will continue with those who are not in quarantine.

All other ZPS buildings will remain open.

In the next 24 hours, officials will contact students and staff that need to quarantine for 14 days due to direct exposure to COVID-19.

More information can be found here.