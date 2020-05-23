Zeeland Farmers Market opens with safety measures in place

ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — As more businesses figure out how they’re going to operate during the coronavirus pandemic once allowed to reopen, some are already putting those measures into effect.

The Zeeland Farmers Market is officially open for the season but with a few changes this year.

Those include having one entrance and one exit for people to go through. Officials say they’re also encouraging people to maintain proper social distancing. If someone has been sick within the last 14 days, they ask they don’t come to the market.

Officials also say people are advised to wear a mask and keep market visitors to one person per family.

Tracee Geurink, Zeeland market manager, says they’re glad to provide some type of relief to people during this tough time.

“If you go to your neighbor down the street for flowers or cinnamon rolls or pig rinds or veggies or meat, you don’t have to wait and go see if Meijer has it in from wherever they get it in from, so it’s just kind of a good way to bring everybody together during this time,” Geurink said.

The Zeeland Farmers Market will be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. until Sept. 26.

