Young boy raises money, buys groceries for others

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A fifth grader in West Michigan is using his free time during this pandemic to help others who aren’t as fortunate.

Stone Visser was supposed to be going to camp around this time with his fifth-grade class at Forest Grove Elementary School in Hudsonville, but that got canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

Stone was fundraising to go to camp and was going to return the $17.50 he raised to those who gave him the money.

Instead, they told him to keep it and do a good deed for others. So, Stone made a Facebook post on his mother Aleisia’s page and asked people if they’d like to help him buy groceries for people who can’t afford them during the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, he has raised nearly $700.

“We just posted on Facebook and said, ‘Hey if you want to, can you price match this?’ so then we can get a lot more money,” said Stone Visser.

“It blew up in to way more, and just the example that he’s even setting, a couple of the adults have said ‘Oh, that’s setting an example for me, I’m an adult, I should know better,'” said Aleisia Visser. “It’s just been cool to see that $17.50 is going way further than we expected it to go.”

Stone and Aleisia are going to buy the groceries on Monday and donate them to Love INC in Hudsonville, an organization that looks to help families in the community.