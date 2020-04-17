‘You did it!’: Video shows COVID-19 patient leave hospital

Nancy Blodgett is released from Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo on April 17, 2020. (Courtesy image from video)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who spent 21 days hospitalized with coronavirus, including nine days on a ventilator, was allowed to go home Friday.

Nancy Blodgett was released from Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, which posted video online of hospital staff lining the hallways to clap and cheer for her as she was wheeled to the elevator.

“Good job, Nancy,” a staff member told her.

“You did it! You did it!” another said.

Blodgett waved and gave a thumbs up sign in response.

“It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever been through, but I pulled through,” she said, according to a release from Bronson. “I’m still weak, but I’m alive. The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is gaining my strength and doing everything they tell me to do to get back to a normal life. I can’t wait to spend time with my grandsons and family and friends.”

She urged people to keep following social distancing rules, washing their hands and wearing masks in public.

Bronson said Blodgett is its 28th patient to be released after contracting COVID-19.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: