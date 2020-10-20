Wyoming Junior High to learn remote due to COVID-19

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming Junior High School will be moving to remote learning after a positive COVID-19 case, the district says.

Wyoming Public Schools says they were notified about the COVID-19 case Tuesday by the Kent County Health Department. As a precaution, the district decided to close the building as health officials conduct contract tracing.

The junior high will learn remote Wednesday through Friday. The district is working with the health department on plans of reopening the building next week. Families will receive an update Friday, officials say.

The building will be cleaned and disinfected during the building closure. Other building, except Gladiola Elementary, which is also learning remote, will stay open for in-person learning.

Any staff and students who experience COVID-19 symptoms are recommended to quarantine and get tested.