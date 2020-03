GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The first cases of COVID-19, coronavirus disease 2019, have been confirmed in Michigan, according to state officials.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency Tuesday night.

Sources told WXYZ in Detroit that one of the confirmed cases is in Oakland County and the other one is in Wayne County.

News 8 will provide live coverage of Whitmer’s speech on WOOD TV8 and on WOODTV.com. We will also provide more information as it comes into our newsroom.