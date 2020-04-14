Worried about exposing family, first responders live in campers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders in one West Michigan community are taking extra precautions to protect their families from potential exposure to the coronavirus by living in campers.

Two firefighters are staying in the parking lot of the Three Rivers Police and Fire Station.

According to Fire Chief Jeff Bloomfield, it is an additional step aimed at preventing the possibility of exposure from reaching family members, especially those with underlying health conditions.

“My goal was to have a couple trailers out here and then all of the sudden my phone blew up with just everybody offering, which is a huge help for us,” Bloomfield said.

Of the six campers lined up in the parking lot, one is owned by a firefighter and the remainder are on loan from the community.

The fire chief says while no employees have tested positive for COVID-19, they are taking it seriously.

“We do several transports from our local hospital up to Kalamazoo and we’ve done several right now that are COVID-positive,” Bloomfield said. “The hospital staff has had a few employees that have went down with the COVID so we’re just trying to make every preparation possible.”

The department is also taking precautions like wearing personal protective equipment and sanitizing ambulances.

“It might only be a half an hour call but it’s an hour and a half clean up,” Bloomfield said.

Above all, he said, the campers are providing additional peace of mind for first responders as they battle an invisible enemy.

“It’s not like a structure fire, it’s not like an EMS call where you can see it. We can’t see this one, so that’s the big concern,” Bloomfield said.

The fire chief also says the campers are available to medical professionals and other city employees who cannot work from home.

