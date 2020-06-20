Closings & Delays
WMU’s Bronco Bash canceled due to COVID-19

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An annual event at Western Michigan University has been canceled due to COVID-19.

It was announced this week that Bronco Bash 2020 would be canceled.

“We believe that this is a necessary measure to do our part to protect the university, the local community, and to help stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” event organizers said in a Facebook post.

The big on-campus party is typically held to welcome students back to campus in August.

The team behind the event said it is working to create a possible virtual event for students.              

