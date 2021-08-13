WMU: Unvaccinated students will get tested weekly

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Unvaccinated students, faculty and staff at Western Michigan University will need to be tested for COVID-19 weekly this fall.

The testing will be mandatory every week at the Sindecuse Health Center through the end of September, WMU President Edward Montgomery announced in a letter Thursday.

“This campus has more than a year of experience stepping up to the challenge posed by the pandemic and safely managing our community together,” Montgomery wrote in the letter. “I am asking all Broncos to continue to do their part so this successful trend can continue.”

Testing will begin the week of Aug. 29 for unvaccinated students who live on campus and the week of Sept. 5 for unvaccinated students who live off campus. WMU has not yet decided how frequent testing will be after Oct. 1.

Vaccinated students, faculty and staff should provide their vaccination record to the health center by Aug. 18 to avoid mandatory testing, WMU said. Those students are also eligible for the school’s vaccine incentive scholarship program.

The university is also requiring everyone to wear masks indoors.

WMU’s health center is offering walk-up and drive-in vaccination clinics on Aug. 30 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and on Aug. 31 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

More information about the vaccination clinics and the new testing policy can be found at wmich.edu.