WMU student dies from COVID-19 weeks before graduation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A student set to graduate from Western Michigan University within weeks has died from COVID-19.

WMU President Edward Montgomery announced Bassey Offiong’s death Sunday.

“Bassey was a young man of enormous potential who was scheduled to graduate with his degree in chemical engineering in just a few weeks. On behalf of the entire Bronco community I want to extend my deepest condolences to his entire family, including his sister Asari, who has been generous in communicating with us regularly. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Montgomery stated.

Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford confirmed COVID-19 led to Offiong’s death.

Rutherford said Offiong was not a resident of Kalamazoo County, “however, this virus has no borders when it comes to who it affects and how it is spread. We urge everyone to help us fight community spread by following the Governor’s executive order. Stay home and, if you must go out for essential items, stay safe by taking preventative measures.”

Offiong is the fourth person in West Michigan known to have died from COVID-19. Two men in Muskegon County also died; the first reported death in West Michigan was a person in Kent County.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, a total of 4,650 people in Michigan were confirmed to have COVID-19, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Of those, 111 people statewide had died.

