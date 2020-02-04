WMU halts travel to China due to coronavirus

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Western Michigan University has put a stop to all of its travel to China, abiding by a federal advisory not to go there amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Western Michigan said it won’t approve any business travel to China and was urging its students and staff not to go for personal reasons, either. The university said won’t reimburse any personal expenses for trips there.

The coronavirus outbreak has sickened 20,400 in China, the Associated Press reports, and killed 425 of them. It presents as a lower respiratory illness with cough, difficulty breathing and fever.

As China works to get the outbreak under control and other nations work to keep it from spreading, the U.S. State Department last week issued a level 4 “do not travel” advisory. On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a similar advisory telling people not to go to China unless it’s essential.

The U.S. has seen some cases of coronavirus, but none of them have been in Michigan. Local health officials have reminded residents that the bigger threat here is influenza and urged people to get vaccinated.

