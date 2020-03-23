Who is an essential worker during Michigan’s stay-at-home order?

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Starting Tuesday at 12:01 a.m., Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order for all nonessential employees in Michigan will go into affect in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help hospitals manage the number of severe cases.

Many are wondering: Who is considered an essential employee? Should my business stay open or do I need to stay at home?

Whitmer’s order, which was announced Monday morning, states that “workers who are necessary to sustain or protect life are defined as critical infrastructure workers” by the Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. A full breakdown of who is included as a critical infrastructure worker can be found here at cisa.gov.

Here is an abbreviated breakdown of those critical infrastructure workers and their respective sectors:

Health care, public health

Law enforcement and first responders

Food and agriculture

Energy

Transportation and logistics

Public works

Communications, information technology and news media

Community-based government operations and essential functions

Critical manufacturing

Hazardous materials

Financial services

Chemical supply chains/safety

Defense industrial base

Child care (licensed or unlicensed workers who have arraigned to care for kids/dependents of critical infrastructure workers)

Suppliers/distribution centers/service providers

Businesses/operations employing critical infrastructure workers needed to support or facilitate the work of its critical infrastructure workers

Insurance industry

Critical labor union function positions

Workers/volunteers in the religious or private sector who provide food shelter and life necessities for the needy or economically needy or those with disabilities

Employees or businesses with questions should consult full details on the governor’s stay-at-home order, which is posted at michigan.gov/whitmer. You can also call the state hotline for information.

