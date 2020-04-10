Whitmer’s order creates confusion for storage facility

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s closure of all non-essential businesses has created a wave of confusion for businesses, begging the question what should and what should not be considered an essential service?

One business which maybe fits in the gray area is DC Storage & RV Services in Hudsonville.

Management at the indoor-storage facility says they’ve been forced to deny customers the right to their property stored within because of the governor’s orders.

“Most people understand, but you do have some who are very upset about this and rightfully so,” DC Storage General Manager Robb Veltema said. “We totally understand their frustration. We are frustrated too.”

Their frustration, they say, comes from a lack of direction from state leadership.

“It’s tough because we view certain parts of our business as essential. However, we must remain closed because we are considering our self a non-essential business,” Veltema said. “It is unfortunate because this is typically the busiest time of year for us. This stay home, stay safe order kind of came up right during our peak season, so now we’re in a position where we’re having to say no to our customers.”

For all intents and purposes, DC Storage has closed. Their office space is empty, employees who can are working remotely. Some are on hand to facilitate essential requests from customers who need their RVs to live in, as a primary residence during the summer months, or to self-quarantine.

“That’s where the gray area comes up,” Veltema said. “When our customers say I would like my unit out for an essential reason, for use of a health care worker, you know, putting up a healthcare worker, a family member that they need to quarantine. A lot of our customers, because we are an indoor storage facility, we’re dealing with RVs that are luxury like 45-foot motor homes and fifth wheels. These customers are making these their homes.”

Another example of what they would qualify as an essential need, snowbirds returning from the south who may, for example, live in Michigan in a condo with nowhere to store their RV. Another example, college students who store their vehicles at DC Storage, now returned home, their vehicles become an essential need.

“We don’t know if it’s an appropriate action we’re taking or not. We’re waiting for clarification from the governor because we can’t vet every circumstance that comes along.”

It is confusing and customers question why they feel the need to close, the issue arises as DC Storage operates in a valet style where employees drive, move and park your items within their storage units. It’s a liability reason Veltema says has them pinned.

“We can’t just let customers move RVs in and out, for liability reasons,” Veltema said. “If someone got in a crash or even scratched another unit, more problems arise. We really are a niche market. Other storage facilities in town allow their customers to retrieve their items. But the size and scale of their indoor storage operation makes things more difficult for us.”

Veltema says there are certain safety and cleanliness standards they could implement at DC Storage to ensure the safety of both customers and staff, but they are unsure if they would be legally allowed to reopen as they have not gotten any clarification.

“Nobody is allowing us to open and apply these standards of safety that would be easy for us to adopt here but that conversation with the government isn’t happening. We could operate in a different way and still maintain social distance and good hygiene, but state leadership has not given us any direction at all,” Veltema said. “It’s just the longer this goes on, the more essential our business becomes.”

So, for the time being, Veltema and his staff are forced to operate strictly on a case by case basis. Something he’s not particularly comfortable doing.

“We’ve never been in a position like this before where we have to vet customer requests. It’s really, it’s a difficult spot because we need to abide by the state order, but at the same time, we need to accommodate these requests that are basically protecting life.”