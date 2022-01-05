Whitmer’s COVID-19 lab test comes back negative

FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Detroit. On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, Whitmer ordered state officials to buy fewer products containing toxic compounds used widely despite being associated with serious illnesses. (Nic Antaya/Detroit News via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s COVID-19 lab test has come back negative after her husband tested positive for the coronavirus.

The governor tested negative with a rapid test Tuesday but was awaiting the results of the PCR test. In a social media video Wednesday, she said First Gentleman Marc Mallory has cold-like symptoms. They both are fully vaccinated and have gotten a booster shot.

Sharing a quick update on my negative COVID-19 test results. I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, and continue wearing masks and testing. Stay safe, Michigan. We'll get through this together. pic.twitter.com/OfFOS0I5Nj — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) January 5, 2022

Whitmer urges people to get the vaccine and boosters, saying boosters are keeping residents out of the hospital amid the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Whitmer is continuing to isolate from Mallory in the governor’s residence.