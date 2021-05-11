Watch: Whitmer visits Kalamazoo vaccination clinic

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is visiting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Kalamazoo as she and the state continue to urge people to get the shots.

Whitmer is expected to speak with the press after her 10:30 a.m. tour of the clinic at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. That will stream live here.

Michigan on Monday reached 55% of its population age 16 and up with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That was the first benchmark set by the governor tied to the loosening of restrictions. As a result, on May 24, all sectors may return to work in person.

The next milestone is 60% with at least one dose; two weeks after that threshold, places like stadiums, conference halls and funeral homes may welcome 25% capacity, gyms may go to 50% capacity and the curfew for bars and restaurants will be lifted.





Also Tuesday morning, Whitmer visited a construction site along I-94 at Portage Road in Portage to promote her bonding program to cover road repairs. Speaking to reporters there, she said the state is looking into whether to offer people incentives to get vaccinated.

“We’re having some conversations about what we can and cannot do,” Whitmer said. “We would like to see if there are other things we can do to encourage people to get vaccinated.”

The incentive idea has been floated as demand for first doses has dropped off in recent weeks. Health officials say that most people eager to get the shot have already had the opportunity to do so. They are working to reach people who are hesitant and those who are willing to get the shot but don’t want to have to make an appointment.

When asked if Michigan is still bringing in its maximum allowed dose allotment each week, Whitmer replied, “We’re requesting all we need to meet demand.”

The federal government on Monday greenlighted Pfizer’s vaccine to be administered to kids as young as 12.

“That’s our next big push,” Whitmer said. “so our kids can be back in school universally come this fall.”

She said there has been no discussion in Lansing about requiring COVID-19 vaccines for kids to go to school — nor has there been any talk about vaccine passports, she added.

Michigan is still seeing high virus numbers, though the key metrics continue to improve, with case, positive test and hospitalizations rates all declining. The rate of daily deaths has been flat recently.