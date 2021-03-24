Whitmer vetoes bill to end virus rules without lawmakers’ OK

In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her virtual State of the State address the state, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 in Lansing, Mich. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has again vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required legislative approval to extend Michigan’s COVID-19 restrictions, as cases and hospitalizations continue to rise despite increasing vaccinations.

The measure would have ended state health department orders after 28 days unless they were lengthened by the GOP-led Legislature.

The Democratic governor vetoed nearly identical legislation in December. She said Wednesday that epidemics are not limited to 28 days.

The state’s main coronavirus order requires masks, limits capacity at restaurants and other businesses, and caps gathering sizes. Michigan has loosened restrictions but has seen a surge in cases.