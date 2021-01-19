Whitmer to hold briefing to talk about Michigan’s economy

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses education in Michigan during a Jan. 7, 2021, press conference in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be holding a virtual press conference to talk about the future of Michigan’s economy.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

The governor will be joined by State Budget Director David Massaron and State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks to talk about getting the economy back on track while combating the spread of the coronavirus.

While the state’s case rate rebounded slightly and then plateaued after Christmas, it now appears to be trending down again.

With things improving, state officials decided to allow indoor group exercise to resume. They are hoping to let restaurant dining rooms reopen Feb. 1, but say the epidemic must continue to improve for that to happen.