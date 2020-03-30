Whitmer to give update on virus response, expands unemployment benefits

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a news conference in Lansing on March 26, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Monday morning on Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun will be holding the news conference at 10:15 a.m. Monday. You can watch it live on woodtv.com.

The latest numbers released Sunday showed the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 5,486 with 132 deaths.

WHITMER ANNOUNCES INCREASE, EXPANSION OF UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS

Whitmer announced new programs Monday for workers affected by COVID-19.

In an agreement signed between the state and U.S. Departent of Labor, the governor implemented the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Compensation programs that will help workers who do not already qualify for state unemployment benefits.

It includes workers who are self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig as well as low-wage workers. The new programs also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600 a week for up to four months and extends payments to 36 weeks.

The governor also released a new schedule for people to file for unemployment.

The new online filing schedule:

Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays or Thursdays.

Saturdays will be available for people who couldn’t file during their allotted days.

The state is still recommending people go online during off-peak times between 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.

The new schedule for people who are filing by phone — 866.500.0017:

Last names beginning with letters A-L are asked to call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Last names beginning with letters M-Z are asked to call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Fridays will be available for people who couldn’t file during their allotted window.

More information about the new unemployment benefits can be found online.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

Whitmer has ordered Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allowed only to offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.

Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: