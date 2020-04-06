Whitmer to give update on state’s COVID-19 response Monday

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a news conference on coronavirus in Michigan on March 30, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response Monday morning.

The governor and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun are scheduled to speak at 10:15 a.m. Monday. You can watch it live on woodtv.com.

On Sunday, the state reported the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan reached 15,718 cases with 617 deaths.

Wayne County, including the city of Detroit, has 7,518 confirmed cases and 293 deaths; Oakland County has 3,035 cases and 163 deaths and Macomb County 2,003 cases and 83 deaths. Washtenaw County has recorded 518 cases and eight deaths. Genesee County has 504 cases and 18 deaths.

Models are projecting the state’s outbreak won’t peak until late April or early May.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, quarantine yourself and your entire household. Unless you are in need of emergency help, like if you can’t breathe, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to move forward.

