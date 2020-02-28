Whitmer to give update as MI prepares for spread of coronavirus

WINDSOR TONWSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will give an update Friday on what the state is doing to prepare for the new coronavirus outbreak.

The governor will be speaking at 8 a.m. at the State of Michigan Emergency Operations Center near Lansing. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

As of Thursday, the Associated Press reported the number of cases of the virus that causes the COVID-19 illnesses worldwide climbed past 82,000, including 2,800 deaths.

Earlier this week, officials at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids told residents not to panic as local, state and federal officials are planning to combat the spread of the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are total of 14 confirmed cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday. There are none in Michigan.

Health officials continue to warn that the more common influenza strains are a greater public health risk.