Whitmer: ‘Matter of months’ before state of emergency is lifted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says that the state of emergency in Michigan will stick around for a while, but not forever.

She told News 8 that executive orders that have accompanied the state of emergency are an important part of the state COVID-19 response, but it will end one day.

“I think that there’s a couple of points that are really important. First and foremost, Michigan is not alone in this. All 50 states are in some form of a state of emergency. Our federal government has declared a state of emergency. So it’s not unique how we are reacting to this. The backbone of our COVID response has been these executive orders. We have saved thousands of lives. Our economy is in the top 10 in the nation in terms of recovery. When you look at a national map, Michigan stands out because we’re in a stronger position than most other states in this nation. Those executive orders are the backbone of this COVID response,” she said.

“It’s really important that we recognize we have to continue to follow the science and move incrementally. But as you pointed out, we have kids back in school. We’ve got additional businesses that have re-engaged, and we’re on the cusp of flu season. So now is no time to let down our guard. We think that it’s a matter of months. But of course, the advancement of vaccines and therapeutics is going to have an impact on how long this goes. But we’re feeling much more confident that is on the horizon and I think that’s something everyone should recognize. This will not last forever. We’re probably a matter of months,” she added.

Whitmer made her comments during a virtual interview on Thursday.