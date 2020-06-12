Closings & Delays
Whitmer lifts ban on overnight camps, school-related sports

Coronavirus

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking during a news briefing Friday, June 5, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that overnight camps and school-related sports activities can resume across Michigan on Monday.

The governor issued an order saying the camps can open, subject to soon-to-be-published guidance from the state’s licensing department. She also relaxed the closure of schools to allow K-12 sports and other in-person extracurricular activities to restart, though participants must stay 6 feet apart at all times and indoor gyms and recreation centers remain closed.

“As we’ve worked together to bend the curve and protect our families from COVID-19, our kids have lost time in the classroom and missed out on play dates, birthday parties and graduations. That’s why I’m glad they’ll have an opportunity to spend a week or weekend away at camp,” Whitmer said in a statement.

