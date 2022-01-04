Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Whitmer announced Monday, Dec. 27, that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap.” (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating from her husband in their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who has no symptoms, had a negative rapid test Tuesday and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson says.

Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, is seeking confirmation from a PCR test.

Both the governor and the 61-year-old first gentleman are fully vaccinated and have received a booster.

Michigan, like the U.S., is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.