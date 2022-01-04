Whitmer isolating after husband tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses business leaders, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Detroit. Michigan public schools can use non-teaching staff as substitute teachers the rest of the academic year under a law designed to address a shortage during the coronavirus pandemic. Democratic Gov. Whitmer announced Monday, Dec. 27, that she signed the bill last week, calling it a “temporary stopgap.” (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is isolating from her husband in their Lansing home after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor, who has no symptoms, had a negative rapid test Tuesday and is awaiting the results of a PCR test out of an abundance of caution, a spokesperson says.

Marc Mallory, whose home test came back positive after he became sick, is seeking confirmation from a PCR test.

Both the governor and the 61-year-old first gentleman are fully vaccinated and have received a booster.

Michigan, like the U.S., is facing an explosive increase in coronavirus cases fueled by the omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine FAQs

More COVID-19 Vaccine FAQ

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!