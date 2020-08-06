Whitmer extends mask requirement to day care centers, camps

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discusses the need for more federal aid to states during a July 28, 2020 briefing in Lansing. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended her mask requirement to include many children who attend day care and camps, saying the step is necessary to ensure the facilities can remain open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Previously, day care centers and camps were exempt from her order to wear a face covering inside enclosed public spaces and crowded outdoor places.

The newest directive applies to all staff and children ages 2 and up when they are on a school bus or other provided transportation and those ages 4 and older when in indoor hallways and common areas.

Staff and children age 12s and above must wear a mask when in classrooms, cabins or similar indoor settings.