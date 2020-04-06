Whitmer extends COVID-19 facility visitor rules through May 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Doulas and partners who pass a health evaluation will be allowed in the hospital room with a laboring mother under a new executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The new order primarily extends the state’s entry restrictions for certain facilities until 11:59 p.m. on May 3. The rescinded executive order lifted the outlined restrictions at 5 p.m. Sunday.
>>PDF: Executive order 2020-37
Whitmer’s entry restrictions apply to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities. Under the order, all visitors are prohibited with the following exceptions:
- Necessary medical care providers
- Those who support daily living activities
- People exercising power of attorney
- Court-appointed guardians for a facility resident who is 21 or younger
- Visitors seeing someone who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care
- Those visiting under exigent circumstances, like the birth of a child
- Those performing official government functions
The new executive order also clarifies what facilities qualify as “residential care facilities.” Whitmer said it includes but is not limited the following:
- Homes for the aged
- Nursing homes
- Adult foster care facilities
- Hospice facilities
- Substance abuse disorder residential facilities
- Independent living facilities
- Assisted living facilities
Whitmer has called a news conference for 10:15 a.m. Monday to update the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will air on News 8 and on woodtv.com.