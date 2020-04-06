Whitmer extends COVID-19 facility visitor rules through May 3

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Doulas and partners who pass a health evaluation will be allowed in the hospital room with a laboring mother under a new executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The new order primarily extends the state’s entry restrictions for certain facilities until 11:59 p.m. on May 3. The rescinded executive order lifted the outlined restrictions at 5 p.m. Sunday.

>>PDF: Executive order 2020-37

Whitmer’s entry restrictions apply to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities. Under the order, all visitors are prohibited with the following exceptions:

Necessary medical care providers

Those who support daily living activities

People exercising power of attorney

Court-appointed guardians for a facility resident who is 21 or younger

Visitors seeing someone who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care

Those visiting under exigent circumstances, like the birth of a child

Those performing official government functions

The new executive order also clarifies what facilities qualify as “residential care facilities.” Whitmer said it includes but is not limited the following:

Homes for the aged

Nursing homes

Adult foster care facilities

Hospice facilities

Substance abuse disorder residential facilities

Independent living facilities

Assisted living facilities

Whitmer has called a news conference for 10:15 a.m. Monday to update the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will air on News 8 and on woodtv.com.

