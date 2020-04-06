Closings & Delays
Whitmer extends COVID-19 facility visitor rules through May 3

by: WOODTV.com staff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Doulas and partners who pass a health evaluation will be allowed in the hospital room with a laboring mother under a new executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The new order primarily extends the state’s entry restrictions for certain facilities until 11:59 p.m. on May 3. The rescinded executive order lifted the outlined restrictions at 5 p.m. Sunday.

>>PDF: Executive order 2020-37

Whitmer’s entry restrictions apply to health care facilities, residential care facilities, congregate care facilities and juvenile justice facilities. Under the order, all visitors are prohibited with the following exceptions:

  • Necessary medical care providers
  • Those who support daily living activities
  • People exercising power of attorney
  • Court-appointed guardians for a facility resident who is 21 or younger
  • Visitors seeing someone who is in serious or critical condition or in hospice care
  • Those visiting under exigent circumstances, like the birth of a child
  • Those performing official government functions

The new executive order also clarifies what facilities qualify as “residential care facilities.” Whitmer said it includes but is not limited the following:

  • Homes for the aged
  • Nursing homes
  • Adult foster care facilities
  • Hospice facilities
  • Substance abuse disorder residential facilities
  • Independent living facilities
  • Assisted living facilities

Whitmer has called a news conference for 10:15 a.m. Monday to update the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which will air on News 8 and on woodtv.com.

