Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Whitmer extends coronavirus emergency until July 16

Coronavirus

by: DAVID EGGERT Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaking at a briefing Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended Michigan’s coronavirus emergency declaration until July 16, enabling her to keep intact restrictions and orders that remain after she lifted a stay-at-home policy.

The governor — who has been gradually reopening the state — hopes to let gyms, movie theaters and bowling alleys reopen by July 4. They currently are only operating in northern Michigan.

The state of emergency also is the underpinning for orders that make people eligible for unemployment an additional six weeks, pause evictions, and require masks and social distancing during the pandemic.

“Now is not the time to get complacent,” Whitmer said in a statement. “We must continue to stay vigilant and flexible in order to reduce the chance of a second wave.”

The Democratic governor said nearly every state in the country is maintaining state of emergency to cope with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 

 