Whitmer extends bar closures, dine-in ban

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the closure of bars, casinos and other public places through May 28. The order also bans dine-in service at restaurants.
The extended order came hours after the governor declared a new 28-day state of emergency. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15.
On March 16, the governor first ordered bars and restaurants to close for dine-in service to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.
There have been more than 41,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3,789 deaths in Michigan since the beginning of the outbreak.