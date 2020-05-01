Whitmer extends bar closures, dine-in ban

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press briefing on coronavirus on April 17, 2020. (Courtesy Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended the closure of bars, casinos and other public places through May 28. The order also bans dine-in service at restaurants.

The extended order came hours after the governor declared a new 28-day state of emergency. Whitmer’s stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15.

On March 16, the governor first ordered bars and restaurants to close for dine-in service to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan.

There have been more than 41,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 3,789 deaths in Michigan since the beginning of the outbreak.