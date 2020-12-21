Whitmer: COVID relief plans a ‘step in right direction’

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The next step in government response to the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to take shape. At the state and federal level, lawmakers are re-finalizing packages that have been requested for months.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been pressing Congress and the state legislature to allocate more money for unemployment benefits, rolling out the vaccine, inoculation programs and helping small businesses, as well as shoring up state budget shortfalls.

While two plans, one on the state and one on the federal level, don’t do everything she wanted, Whitmer told News 8 that it’s step in the right direction.

“We know that there are a lot of people who are employed in Michigan and across the country where there are a lot of businesses that our struggling. So we want to give them some relief to get through the next couple of months,” Whitmer said. “I asked the legislature to do $100 million, they did that I’m glad. I’m looking forward to signing that and getting the relief out to help people.”

Whitmer said while she was also glad that Congress took an important step forward, it isn’t enough aid for Michigan.

“It’s not going to come anywhere near what the true need is, in terms of our buildout for the vaccines, in terms that making sure that we educate our kids and all of the other ways our budget has suffered because of COVID-19,” she said.

Whitmer talked about a wide range of subjects surrounding COVID-19 and the pandemic response. You can hear that entire yearend conversation this weekend on “To The Point.”