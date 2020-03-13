Watch: Secretary of State discusses limiting crowding

>>Watch: Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on limiting crowding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a ban on all events and gatherings of more than 250 people amid fears of coronavirus.

Whitmer made the move with a Friday executive order. Large gatherings will be banned starting at 5 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. April 5.

Exempted from the ban are those in industrial or manufacturing work, mass transit, and the purchase of groceries and consumer goods.

Whitmer decided Thursday night to close all K-12 schools in the state staring Monday through April 5, which the executive order enforces. Child care facilities can stay open.

“Prohibiting large assemblages is the smart thing to do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said in a statement. “It’s crucial that everyone in Michigan follow these orders and make smart choices that will slow the spread of the virus, including practicing good hygiene and social distancing. We will continue to work with the governor and our partners across state government to protect Michigan families and businesses.”

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelym Benson announced that for the next three weeks, she is limiting operations at branch offices to only critical services that must be completed in person. Anyone needs to complete a critical transaction must call ahead to make an appointment. People who have already made an appointment for a noncritical service are asked to please cancel and reschedule for later. She urged people to go online or use self-service kiosks instead.

Whitmer also declared a state of emergency after Michigan’s first two cases were confirmed. On Friday, in a tweet, she called on President Donald Trump to declare an emergency, too. He was expected to announce at a Friday afternoon press conference that he is invoking emergency powers.

Michigan has recorded 12 cases of COVID-19, including three in Kent County and one on Montcalm County. The others are in the central and southeast regions of the state. All of the cases were confirmed this week.

The state has advised people to follow common-sense practices for slowing the spread of the illness, primarily washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands. Health officials also stressed you should stay home when you’re sick. When in public, you should avoid shaking hands or standing too close to others.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For many who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people most at risk are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

If you think you’ve been exposed to coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, you may not want to go directly to the emergency room so as to limit the spread of the illness. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit before going in.

Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids is offering free telescreenings for coronavirus for anyone in the state.

