Whitmer apologizes after photo shows her violating COVID-19 order

File-This April 12, 2021, file photo shows Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer talking about the statewide COVID-19 vaccination effort during a press conference, in Ypsilanti, Mich. Whitmer is facing renewed scrutiny after reports that she used a private plane shared by high-powered, politically connected Detroit-area business families to visit her elderly father in Florida in March. (Lon Horwedel/Detroit News via AP, File)/Detroit News via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer apologized to the public Sunday after a picture emerged showing her at a restaurant with at least 12 other people and their tables pushed together.

Currently, having tables pushed together violates the state health department’s epidemic order.

According to The Detroit News, Breitbart was the first media outlet to report the photograph on Sunday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says no more than six people are allowed to be seated together.

According to Breitbart, Whitmer was at a restaurant on Saturday in East Lansing called Landshark Bar & Grill. The news outlet suggests one of Whitmer’s friends posted the pictures on social media.

Whitmer issued a statement to WLNS, WOOD TV8’s sister station in Lansing:

“Throughout the pandemic, I’ve been committed to following public health protocols. Yesterday, I went with friends to a local restaurant. As more people arrived, the tables were pushed together. Because we were all vaccinated, we didn’t stop to think about it. In retrospect, I should have thought about it. I am human. I made a mistake, and I apologize.” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer last week announced that by July 1, her administration will end statewide mask mandates. Whitmer’s administration also announced that by June 1, they will end outdoor capacity limits and increase their indoor gatherings by 50%.