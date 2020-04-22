Whitmer administration cancels contact tracing contract

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak and response in Michigan on April 15. 2020. (Courtesy: Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — On Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration abruptly canceled a contract with a firm one day after it was tapped to help reach those who have come into contact with infected people.

Republicans had complained Great Lakes Community Engagement is owned by a Democratic consultant who planned to also use software developed by a firm with ties to Democratic campaigns.

The contract — worth nearly $200,000 over two months — should have been approved by the State Emergency Operations Center, not the state Department of Health and Human Services, said Whitmer spokeswoman Tiffany Brown. “This issue is being corrected, and a different vendor and software platform will be selected by the SEOC,” she said.

GOP Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron, chairman of the House Appropriations Committee, said he was “pleased” by the reversal but wants to know “how this could happen in the first place.”