When you should take an at-home COVID-19 test

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More people are doing at-home COVID-19 testing than ever before, but there are still some questions about whether people are testing at the right time and if they are doing the test correctly.

Dr. James Grant, the chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, says you should test if you have symptoms or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. A positive test very likely indicates that you have COVID-19, but if you have a negative result and are still feeling symptoms, you should test again 24 hours later.

There are several test brands available but most have similar instructions, which you should follow carefully.

Grant recommends notifying your doctor or the health department if you get a positive result.

For the full conversation with Dr. James Grant, watch the video in the player above.