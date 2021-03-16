What to consider before spending your tax refund, stimulus money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As stimulus payments and tax refunds start hitting bank accounts, your first instinct might be to spend that money.

Sean Rogers, a certified financial planner and founder of Capital Stewardship Partners says there are a number of things to consider before spending that extra income.

“When I’m working with clients, I try to help them to, in their mind, build up a list of priorities around their money. I try to get them thinking in terms of progressive steps that they can take to establish a really good financial position,” Rogers said.

Although financial situations will vary from person to person, he says there are a few simple steps that everyone can follow. The first is to look at your cashflow.

“We always want to make sure that your income is greater than your expense,” he said.

If it is, determine what that number looks like on some kind of a consistent basis and consider how much you could realistically save.

“We want to look at how much cash do you have in the bank as an emergency reserve, right? So, whether you had an emergency pop up that you needed to spend money for, or a great opportunity pop up, that you just needed some liquid cash to maybe make an investment or something like that,” Rogers advised.

He says as a general rule, he tries to get people to have between one and two months of their monthly net take-home pay in their checking accounts and three to six months’ worth in their savings. The next thing to consider is debt.

“Most credit cards are carrying interest rates of like 18% to 20%. That’s not a good debt to have. So again, if you’re somebody that you do have the positive cash flow, you have some cash reserves in the bank and then we’re looking at your credit card balances and you’re not paying off your balance in full each month, you’re paying an 18% interest rate while you’re earning 0% in your checking and savings accounts. That’s really bad, you know, you’re losing to the banks,” Rogers said.

Although stimulus payments are intended to get the economy going, Rogers says people should be prepared for potential increases in living costs in the future, because now that there are almost $2 trillion in the economy the value of each dollar is worth a little less.

“We’re actually at a big risk of that now because assuming that we’re basically done with the lockdowns and assuming that that life goes quote-unquote, back to normal. If we see the money velocity pick up with all of this new money in the system, we’re probably in for, some pretty significant cost of living increases.”

If you haven’t received a stimulus payment yet, you can track it online.