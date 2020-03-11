What events, businesses are being affected by COVID-19?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Business managers and event organizers are responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some are choosing to move ahead but take precautions. Others have opted to cancel events.

Below are how several entities have decided to move forward:

Irish on Ionia: Event planners are moving ahead with the celebration. Organizers will implement additional sanitation and safety measures for the festival. Sanitation stations will be at every entry/exit point and restroom. Nineteen stand-alone sinks will be available.

Kellogg’s Company: Managers have restricted all travel from, to or through countries on the Centers for Disease Control Travel Health Notice list. Other travel is being limited to critical business needs.

LaughFest: A representative says it does not anticipate canceling the event or making changes. However, organizers say they are watching the situation.

Michigan High School Athletic Association: Officials say they’re still planning to have students play in the postseason tournament events. They will make adjustments if necessary.

River Bank Run: Organizers say they’re planning to move forward with the run planned for May. However, they are meeting with health officials next week to discuss possibilities.

Stryker: Managers are restricting travel to critical needs only. Employees approved to travel must follow the guidance given for those areas. Many employees are being asked to work from home.

Special Olympics Michigan: Officials are suspending all sport, training and competition events through the end of the month. After March 31, they plan to reevaluate.

Van Andel Arena, DeVos Place and DeVos Performance Hall: Events will be taking place as usual. Organizers are closely monitoring the situation.

